Wonka trailer shows Timothée Chalamet ready to ‘change the world’

The second trailer for the highly-anticipated Wonka movie has been released.

Warns Bros. Pictures has treated Willy Wonka fans to a second insight into the upcoming film, set to be released in cinemas on December 15.

Wonka is based on Roald Dahl’s iconic 1964 children’s novel Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and tells the ‘wondrous story of how the world's greatest inventor, magician and chocolate-maker became the beloved Willy Wonka we know today’.

This new trailer shares a closer look into the star-studded cast working alongside Timothée Chalamet to bring viewers’ wildest dreams come true.

With a closer look at Olivia Coleman, Rowan Atkinson and Matt Lucas in this clip, fans can look forward to a film jam-packed with laughs.

We also get to see Hugh Grant playing his Oompa-Loompa character as he first meets Wonka before he sings the infamous Oompa-Loompa song.

Other actors starring in Wonka include Sally Hawkins, Keegan-Michael Key, Matthew Baynton, Jim Carter, Natasha Rothwell, Simon Farnaby, Paterson Joseph, Tom Davis, Rakhee Thakrar, Justin Edwards, Colin O’Brien, Ellie White, Freya Parker and Kobna Holdbrook-Smith.

The trailer also gives a first look at the magical and colourful chocolate factory, where Wonka himself can be heard saying, “I guess it’s time to change the world”, after his chocolate-making dreams are threatened.

Wonka has been created by the director of Paddington, Paul King, and producer of Harry Potter, David Heyman, and is sure to live up to their previous incredible work.

Watch the full trailer below: