Wonderful line-up for Friday’s Late Late Show has been announced

We’ve nearly made it to the end of another week and you know what that means! We know all the wonderful guests set to appear on the Late Late Show this Friday night.

Your Friday night entertainment is sorted as Patrick Kielty has invited a wonderful collection of stars to join him on the couch tomorrow evening.

From a comedian to an award-winning actress, plus brilliant musical acts set to take to the stage, you’re in for a treat. Plus, it’s almost Halloween week so the Late Late studio is dressed for a scarefest.

First up, actor, author and former presenter of The Great British Bake Off, Matt Lucas will be chatting to Patrick about his comedy career, his debut musical novel The Boy Who Slept Through Christmas, and his cameo role in the hugely anticipated Gladiator II.

Next up to speak with Patrick is comedian and actor, Ardal O’Hanlon. He will be opening up about how he’s preparing to go back out on the road next year with his new show. Ardal and Patrick will also catch up on meeting the Pope during the summer and as 30 years of Father Ted approaches, Patrick will be asking the actor how his role as Fr. Dougal transformed his fortunes.

Viewers can also look forward to seeing IFTA award winning actress, Victoria Smurfit talking about working with Dame Jilly Cooper, Aidan Turner and David Tenant on the hit Disney Plus TV show Rivals. Victoria will also share how she manifested the role of Maud O’Hara from a young age, as well as her return home to Ireland.

Patrick will then be joined by Eileen Walsh to chat about her role in the highly-anticipated Small Things Like These. Adapted from Claire Keegan’s novel of the same name, Eileen will share the story of a father who confronts the truth of one of Ireland's infamous Magdalene laundries. Playing opposite her good friend Cillian Murphy, Eileen will tell Patrick how their friendship goes back to the start of both their careers.

For musical entertainment, prepare to be wowed as Jedward will be banishing any ghosts or ghouls from the studio with a paranormal performance. Eurovision star Bambie Thug will also perform their brand-new song Fangtasy ahead of their Irish tour dates.

Tune in to the Late Late Show on Friday, October 25 on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.