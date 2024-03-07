Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot announces birth of fourth child

Congratulations are in order for Gal Gadot as she has welcomed her fourth child into the world.

The Wonder Woman actress announced the wonderful news that she and her husband Jaron Varsano have had another baby girl after keeping the pregnancy private.

Sharing the surprising news of her daughter’s birth online, Gal revealed the sweet name she and Jaron chose for their bundle of joy and the touching meaning behind it.

Gadot posted a photo of herself sitting in a hospital bed while cradling her new arrival to her 109M Instagram followers.

The 38-year-old captioned the post, “My sweet girl, welcome. The pregnancy was not easy and we made it through”.

“You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light’ in Hebrew. Our hearts are full of gratitude”.

“Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too”, she added.

Many fans and famous faces headed to the comments to send congratulatory messages to Gadot and her family.

Breaking Bad actor Aaron Paul penned, “Congratulations!! So beautiful”.

“Ahhhhh congratulations!!!”, wrote Emily in Paris star Lily Collins.

Wonder Woman’s Lynda Carter added, “Congratulations to such a beautiful family. Hi Ori!”.

In a 2022 InStyle interview, Gal opened up about her love of giving birth but discussed having hard pregnancies.

The Fast & Furious star explained, “I love giving birth. I would do it once a week if I could. It's so magical. And I always take epidurals, to be fair, so it's not so painful”.

“Just the moment you feel like you're creating life, it's incredible. But the pregnancies are hard for me – I feel sick and have migraines. I'm not in my element”.

As well as being proud parents to baby Ori, Gal and Jaron share three other daughters together- 12-year-old Alma, six-year-old Maya and two-year-old Daniella.