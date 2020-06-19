Women Don’t Owe You Pretty is the non-fiction book you must read

Did anyone else feel like this week was never going to end? I am so ready to curl up on the sofa, read and switch off from work for another quiet weekend. As horrible as lockdown has been, I’ve actually been loving the relaxed weekends because I have so much more time to read. I’ve been powering through my reading list during lockdown and luckily, there have been hundreds of incredible books published over the past few months.

One non-fiction read at the top of my list is Florence Given’s Women Don’t Owe You Pretty.

Florence's debut book is the memoir every woman needs in her life right now. It explores the feminist conversation at depth; from insecurity projection and refusing to find comfort in other women's flaws, to deciding whether to date or dump them, all the way through to unpacking the male gaze and how it shapes our identity.

Women Don’t Owe You Pretty is ideal for those who are eager to learn more about feminism, no matter what age or background. It is for people at all stages of their journey who are seeking to reshape and transform the way they view themselves. In a world that tells women we're either not enough or too much, it's time we stop directing our anger and insecurities onto ourselves, and start fighting back to re-shape the toxic structures of our patriarchal society.

This incredible book will help you to tackle and challenge the limiting narrative women have been bombarded with their entire lives, and determine feminism on your own terms. It is a memoir every woman needs on their bookshelf and the perfect gift for your closest gals.

You can pick up a copy here. Happy reading!

Feature: Octopus Publishing Group