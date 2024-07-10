Woman tragically passes away following collision with truck

A woman has tragically passed away following a collision in Co.Waterford.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal road traffic collision which occurred at approximately 9.20am on Tuesday morning, July 9, 2024 near Dungarvan, Waterford.

The collision involved a truck and a car and took place on the N25 at Garranbane.

The driver of the car, a woman aged in her 70’s, was treated by emergency services at the scene but sadly passed away from her injuries.

The driver of the truck has been taken to Waterford University Hospital where he is receiving treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening.

The road was closed and an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators has taken place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Dungarvan Garda Station on 058 48600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.