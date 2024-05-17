Woman tragically dies & two others injured after crash in Mayo

A woman has tragically passed away and two others have been hospitalised following a three-car collision in Co.Mayo.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward following the fatal road traffic collision on the N17 in Mayo, on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted shortly before 12 noon to a collision involving three cars on the N17 at Ballindine near Claremorris.

One of the motorists, a female aged in her late 50’s, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. She was removed to the mortuary at Castlebar Hospital and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The drivers of the other two cars were taken to hospital for assessment but Gardaí have confirmed that their injuries are not life threatening.

The road has been examined by Garda Forensic Collision investigators, and the local Coroner was notified of the incident.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward. Road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling on the N17 at Ballindine at the time of the collision are being asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.