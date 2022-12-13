Woman killed in Cork after car collided with pedestrians

A woman had tragically passed away following a road traffic accident where a car collided with a group of pedestrians in Co. Cork. Two other women are being treated for their serious injuries.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred at Dromanallig, Ballingeary, Co. Cork in the early hours of this morning Tuesday December 13, 2022 at approximately 1.10am.

The incident occurred when a car collided with a number of pedestrians in the village of Ballingeary, Co. Cork.

One pedestrian in her early 50’s was fatally injured as a result of the collision. Her body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place in due course.

Two other female pedestrians in their 40’s were also taken to Cork University Hospital and are being treated for their serious injuries.

The male driver of the car, who is in his early 40’s, and his passengers were uninjured.

The Main Street in Ballingeary Village is currently closed due to a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators which will take place shortly. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this tragic collision to come forward. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Macroom Garda Station on 026 20590, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.