Woman in serious condition following collision with truck in Cork

Gardaí are appealing for information following a collision in Co.Cork.

Gardaí responded to a serious road traffic collision on the N28 in Carr's Hill, Cork, yesterday afternoon, Thursday, April 18, 2024, at approximately 1.15pm.

The collision involved a car and an articulated truck. The female driver of the car, aged in her 50’s, was taken to Cork University Hospital where her condition is described as serious. No other injuries were reported to An Garda Síochána.

The N28 between the Shannon Road roundabout in Carrigaline and the Bloomfield Interchange in Douglas remains closed. Local diversions are in place for road users.

Garda Forensic Collision investigators have completed a technical examination of the scene.

Gardaí in Togher are now appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward and contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N28 yesterday afternoon between 12.45pm and 1.45pm and who may have camera footage, including dash cam, is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to the incident is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

An Garda Síochána have stated that they are aware of images and videos of this serious road traffic collision in circulation on social media. Out of respect for those involved, Gardaí are requesting the public to not share them.