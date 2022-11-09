Woman in her 80’s in critical condition after being hit by car in Co.Cavan

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward as a woman has been left in critical condition after being hit by a car in Co.Cavan.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the serious road traffic accident involving a car and a pedestrian that occurred yesterday evening, Tuesday November 8, 2022 on the R165 at Bailieboro, Co. Cavan.

It is understood that a woman in her 80's was struck by the car shortly after 7:00pm. She was then taken to Cavan General Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

The road is currently closed and a technical examination is being conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anybody who saw this collision to come forward. Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the R165 at Bailieboro between 6:45pm and 7:15pm yesterday evening are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bailieboro Garda Station on 042 969 4570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.