Woman in her 40s pronounced dead following pedestrian crash

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses, following the death of a pedestrian woman in a road traffic incident.

Shortly before 7:15pm yesterday evening (June 19), a collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pedestrian on the R139 at Belcamp, Coolock, Dublin 17.

Emergency services were called to the scene, and the pedestrian, a female in her 40s, was subsequently taken to Beaumont Hospital with serious injuries.

Sadly, she was later pronounced dead in hospital. Her identity has yet to be formally released to the public, and a post-mortem examination of her body is due to be carried out.

It has since been confirmed that the motorcyclist was uninjured in the collision.

Following the incident, the R139 at Belcamp was closed for a time, while a technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators was carried out. The road has now been re-opened to users.

Gardaí have launched an investigation into the incident, and are appealing for any witnesses of the crash to come forward.

Any road users who might have camera footage (which includes dash-cam) and were travelling on the R139 at Belcamp, Coolock between 7pm and 7:30pm on Wednesday, June 19, are being asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

If anyone has any information regarding the collision, they are also being asked to contact Coolock Garda Station at 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.