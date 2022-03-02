Woman in her 20’s tragically dies in Cavan road accident this morning

A woman in her 20’s had tragically died following a three car collision which took place in Cavan early this morning.

The fatal road accident occurred at approximately 5:20am this morning, March 2, at Derrygarra Lower, Butlersbridge, Co. Cavan.

The young woman was sadly pronounced dead at the scene, meanwhile two other women, one aged in her 30’s and the other aged in her 50’s, were taken to Cavan General Hospital to be treated for their injuries, which are understood to be non-life threatening.

The road is currently closed to allow for a technical examination to take place by Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in the area at the time are asked to make this footage available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Cavan Garda Station on 049 436 8800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Our thoughts go out to the young woman’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.