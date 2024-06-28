Woman in 80’s dies following incident with van in Carlow car park

A woman has tragically passed away following an incident with a van in a Carlow car park.

Gardaí are investigating the fatal traffic incident which involved a van and a pedestrian that occurred in Co. Carlow on the afternoon of Thursday June 27, 2024.

The incident occurred in an enclosed private car park in Presentation Place, College Street, in Carlow town at approximately 4.30pm.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 80’s, was taken to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious injuries but she was later pronounced deceased. A post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The driver of the van was uninjured after the incident.

A technical examination of the scene has been conducted and enquiries are ongoing.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Any pedestrians who were travelling in the Presentation Place area between 4.15pm and 4.45pm on Thursday June 27, 2024 are asked to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in this area at these times are also asked to come forward.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.