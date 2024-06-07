Woman in 70’s tragically dies after being struck by lorry in Mayo

A woman has tragically passed away after she was struck by a lorry in Co.Mayo.

Gardaí in Westport are appealing for witnesses with any information to come forward following a fatal road traffic incident that occurred in Mayo on Thursday, June 6, 2024.

Shortly before 12 noon, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to an incident in a supermarket car park in Westport where a female pedestrian was struck by a lorry.

The pedestrian, a woman aged in her 70’s, was sadly pronounced deceased a short time later.

The scene was preserved and has since been examined by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí have confirmed that the local Coroner has been notified, and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Also, those with camera footage, including dash-cam recordings, who were in the vicinity at the time are urged to provide this footage to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westport Garda Station at 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.