Woman hospitalised after serious accident involving scrambler bike

A woman has been hospitalised following a serious accident involving a scrambler bike on Davitt Road in Drimnagh.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a serious hit and run road traffic collision yesterday afternoon. It is believed the woman, who is in her late 20s, was struck by a youth on a scrambler motorbike. Upon impact the motorbike and the youth went into the canal.

The youth managed to swim to the side of the canal and left the scene on another motorbike.

The woman was removed to St. James Hospital with serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to contact them or any road users who were in the area and may have dash cam footage of the incident or at the time of the incident, to contact them at Sundrive Road Garda Station on 01 – 6666600, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

