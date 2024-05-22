Woman’s body found in Cork City after over a year is named locally

A woman who was recently found dead after some time in Cork City has been named locally.

Joyce O’Mahony, who was in her 60s, was found dead at a house in Brookfield Lawn in the Lough in Cork City.

Although it is not yet known when Joyce passed, it is believed that her body has been at the property for at least a year, maybe longer.

It has been reported that Joyce was still alive up until some time in late 2022, based on discoveries found in the home, such as post as food items.

Joyce’s body was found on Tuesday afternoon (May 22), after local residents called pest control services to a house nearby. The pest experts subsequently went to the semi-detached house where Joyce was found, as they strongly suspected that the property was the source of the issue.

Following the discovery of Joyce’s remains, the pest control firm contacted Gardaí, followed by the Cork City Fire Brigade and the Ambulance service. The area was later sealed off and an investigation has since been launched by Gardaí.

The body of Joyce O’Mahony was transported from a downstairs back room to the morgue at Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination. Gardaí have noted that there was no sign of forced entry at the house, and foul play has also been ruled out. Dental records will be used to formally identify the body in due course.

It is understood that Ms O’Mahony was extremely private and had not been seen locally for several years. Some neighbours presumed that she had left the country, but a car was found to still be parked in the drive.

Joyce is predeceased by her father Dr Thomas J O’Mahony, who passed in 2010 at the age of 84. Joyce’s mother Patricia, who was also known as Patsy, died in a nursing home in January 2021, as a result of contracting Covid. She was 91 at the time of her passing.