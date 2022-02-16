Woman (early 40’s) dies after being struck by a vehicle in Sligo

It has been reported that a woman in her early 40’s has tragically died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday night.

The fatal road traffic collision took place on the N15 at Moneygold Grange, Co Sligo, before 10:15pm on Tuesday, February 15. Gardaí and emergency services attended at the scene of the road accident, which was approximately 2km outside Grange on the Donegal side.

A female pedestrian in her early 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, and it’s believed the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

Traffic diversions are in place and the scene has been preserved for examination by scenes of crime officers and Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

The local Coroner has been notified and arrangements will be made for a post-mortem examination. According to Garda reports, the body of the deceased remains at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are particularly appealing to any road users who were in the Grange area at this time. Investigating Gardaí are also appealing to those with video footage (including dash cam) from the scene and along this route to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sligo Garda Station 071 915 7000 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Our thoughts go out to the woman’s family and loved ones during this harrowing time.