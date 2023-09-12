Woman arrested after two-year-old girl’s body is found in pond

A woman has been arrested after a little girl was found unresponsive in a village pond in Hampshire.

The woman, who is in her 40s, is being questioned on suspicion of murder after the two-year-old girl was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Concerns for the toddler were initially raised shortly after 5pm on Sunday evening (September 10). Police were alerted by a report that the two-year-old girl had gone missing from her home on Forge Road in Kingsley.

After an extensive search for her, police confirmed that she was tragically found “a short time later” in the water in Kingsley Pond.

The little girl, who has not yet been named, was taken to hospital unresponsive and in a serious condition. Heartbreakingly, she was pronounced dead yesterday afternoon (Monday, September 11).

Following the incident, police went on to share that a woman in her 40s has now been arrested on suspicion of the two-year-old’s murder. The suspect, who has not yet been named publicly, currently remains in police custody and is being questioned.

It has been confirmed that the child’s family is being “supported by officers” during this difficult time.

Local police have also requested members of the public to come forward if they have any information that will be helpful to their investigation.

“Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond yesterday, prior to the incident,” they stated.

“Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information,” they added.