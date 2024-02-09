Woman arrested after six-year-old boy’s body found in Waterford

Gardaí in Waterford are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a six-year-old boy whose body was found in a car in Dunmore East, County Waterford.

The body was discovered shortly after midnight this morning, Friday February 9, 2024.

A woman in her late 30’s was arrested at the scene. She is currently being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda Station in Co. Waterford.

The body of the boy has been removed to Waterford University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will take place.

The scene is currently being preserved for forensic and technical examination.

Gardaí have confirmed that the local Coroner and Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

The outcome of the post-mortem examination will determine the course of the investigation by Gardaí.

Enquiries are ongoing by members of An Garda Síochána and they have said there will be further updates to follow about the investigation.