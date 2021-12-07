Woman (90’s) tragically dies following road accident in Clare

It has been reported by the Gardaí that a woman in her 90’s was tragically killed following a road accident which occurred in Co. Clare in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal single car road traffic collision that occurred at Annagh, Miltown Malbay, Co. Clare, at approximately 12:30am this morning, Tuesday, December 7.

A female in her 90s, the driver and sole occupant of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body has since been removed to Limerick University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be conducted at a later date.

The road is currently closed to allow for an examination to be carried out by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilrush Garda station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

This news follows an appeal made by the Gardaí on Monday evening, warning the public about Storm Barra. Met Éireann issued an orange and red wind warning for the west coast which came into effect today at 6am and will last until 6am Wednesday, December, 8.

The heaviest impacts of Storm Barra will be felt particularly in the West, with Cork, Kerry and Clare in a status red warning.

An Garda Síochána advises that all unnecessary travel should be avoided where Red and Orange level wind warnings are in place. These winds will make driving conditions hazardous, especially for more vulnerable road users such as cyclists, pedestrians, motorcyclists and high sided vehicles.

Road users should pay particular attention to the risk posed by fallen trees, flying debris and flooded roads. High seas and wave activity will make coastal areas hazardous. The public are advised to stay away from coastal areas/cliff walks during this period.

It’s also advised that the public should regularly monitor Met.ie as regular updates will be provided throughout the next two days.