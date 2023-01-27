Woman (70s) tragically dies in house fire

A woman in her 70s has sadly died following a house fire in Co.Fermanagh.

A fire broke out at a property in the Killynure Crescent area of Enniskillen, Co.Fermanagh, yesterday evening, January 26, 2023.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland confirmed the sad news this morning on social media and revealed the cause of the fire has not been determined yet.

Detective Inspector Winters of the PSNI released a statement about the tragic event, sharing details of when it took place and appealing to the public to come forward if they witnessed the incident.

Winters said, “At approximately 5.55pm, police were notified of a fire in the property and attended along with colleagues from other emergency services”.

“Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service extinguished the fire but, sadly, a woman was pronounced dead at the scene”.

The statement concluded saying, “Our investigation is now under way to determine the cause of the fire”.

The Detective Inspector then reached out to any potential witnesses of the incident and appealed for them to come forward with any information they may have.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101, and quote reference number 1665 of 26/01/23”.