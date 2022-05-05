Woman & teenage girl left seriously injured after Carlow road accident

It has been reported that a woman in her 40’s and a teenage girl have been left with serious injuries following a road accident which took place in Carlow on Wednesday.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the serious road traffic collision in Ballybannon, Co.Carlow yesterday afternoon, May 4, 2022.

The two vehicle collision, involving a car and truck, occurred at approximately 3pm at the junction of the L1003 and L4038.

The woman in her 40’s, the driver, and the passenger, who was a female youth in her teens, were both taken from the car to Beaumont and Mater Misericordiae Hospitals in Dublin with serious injuries.

Meanwhile, the driver of the truck was unharmed.

The road is currently closed with local diversions in place. A technical examination of the scene is underway.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Carlow Garda Station at 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.