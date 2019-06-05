Remembering iconic designer Kate Spade on her one year anniversary

It is hard to believe that it’s been an entire year since we found out about Kate Spade’s passing. The world was stunned when news broke that the 55-year-old died by suicide on June 5, 2018.

The passing of the designer sparked a vital conversation about mental health, highlighting the fact that anyone can suffer and struggle, no matter what they have. Her company has continued to highlight the importance of providing support for those suffering from mental health issues by donating to numerous charities.

Kate Spade New York have vowed to match donations to The Jed Foundation. They will match donations up to $100,000.

she was smart, chic, artful, witty, charming, trailblazing, gracious & so much more: kate spade inspired millions of women to stand out in a crowd. we honor the life of our visionary founder & all the joy & beauty she brought into this world. her vision inspires us every day. pic.twitter.com/cfEga26Htt — kate spade new york (@katespadeny) June 5, 2019

They have also generously given grants to mental health organisations Fountain House and Didi Hirsch.

In honour of Kate’s anniversary, they shared a heartfelt tribute on Twitter.

They wrote: “She was smart, chic, artful, witty, charming, trailblazing, gracious & so much more.

“Kate Spade inspired millions of women to stand out in a crowd. We honor the life of our visionary founder and all the joy and beauty she brought into this world. Her vision inspires us every day,” they added.

The anniversary of Kate Spade has encouraged her fans to reach out to their loved ones to remind them they’re not alone in their struggles.

Showing one another that there is support out there makes a difference. It shows those who are struggling that they are not fighting this battle alone.

Kate is survived by her husband Andy and their 14-year-old daughter Frances.