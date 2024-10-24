Winter skincare: how to adapt your routine for colder months

As the colder months roll in, it can be good to tweak your skincare routine to protect your skin from winter’s harsh effects. Colder temperatures can strip your skin of moisture, leading to dry skin. Equally, dead skin cells can build up on the skin's surface, resulting in a complexion that feels dry and looks dull. That’s where adding exfoliation into your winter skin care routine is just as important. Here’s how to keep your skin glowing through winter with a few key products from NeoStrata.

Switch to a Gentle Exfoliator

The gorgeous NeoStrata Glycolic Microdermabrasion Polish (€58.95) is the perfect marriage between chemical and physical exfoliants. Its blend of glycolic acid and exfoliating crystals work together to instantly give you your smoothest, brightest, and most radiant skin. While glycolic acids work on your skin over time, the exfoliating crystals work to immediately refine and polish your skin. After just one use, 100% of study participants noticed that their skin texture was smoother, brighter and more luminous. (use once or twice a week for best results).

Hydration is Key!

Winter weather calls for more hydrating formulations. NeoStrata PHA Daily Moisturiser (€49.95) contains the superhero ingredient PHA (polyhydroxy acid) which gently exfoliates dull and tired skin cells to reveal your skin's true luminosity. PHAs have a larger molecular size, so they penetrate into the skin at a slower rate. This means no skin irritation, while still being super effective at exfoliating and renewing skin. Sensitive skin will also love the Vitamin E boost that helps protect against oxidative damage from environmental aggressors.

By adjusting your skincare, you’ll help keep your skin healthy, hydrated, and glowing all winter long.

NeoStrata CORRECT Glycolic Microdermabrasion Polish 75g (€58.95)

NeoStrata RESTORE PHA Daily Moisturiser 50ml (€49.95)

Available from leading pharmacies nationwide and from www.neostrata.ie.