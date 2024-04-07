WIN this year’s must-have accessory: the Russell Hobbs Portable Mini Cooler

With the days getting longer and some sunshine brightening each day, you can feel the imminent arrival of summer! With it comes a cascade of excitement for the festivities ahead: festivals, getaways and back garden BBQs await! An accessory we're investing in early is the Russell Hobbs 4 Litre Portable Mini Cooler & Warmer. It's versatile, proving useful regardless of weather. Plus, when not on the move, it serves as a handy beauty or drinks cooler for your room.

Designed with convenience and versatility in mind, this compact cooler is more than just a refreshment hub; it's a sleek and stylish addition to any space. Whether it's perched on your kitchen countertop, nestled in your bedroom, or adding a touch of retro charm to your home office, this mini cooler is the perfect fusion of form and function.

With 4 litres of space, it can snugly accommodate six 330ml drink cans, ensuring that your favourite beverages are always within arm's reach. But its utility extends beyond mere refreshment storage; with its handy pocket on the inner door, it's an ideal spot for keeping face masks cool and refreshing, a necessity in the sweltering heat of summer.

The chic body, adorned with chrome accents and streamlined retro curves, adds a touch of sophistication to any setting. And with its foldable carry handle, transporting your mini cooler is a breeze, whether you're headed to a picnic in the park or embarking on a weekend camping trip.

But what truly sets this mini cooler apart is its versatility. With the flick of a switch, it transforms from a cooling oasis to a warming haven, capable of heating up to 65°C above ambient temperature. So whether you're craving a chilled beverage on a scorching day or yearning for a warm pastry during a chilly morning hike, the Russell Hobbs mini cooler has you covered.

With its multiple power options, including an AC mains power lead and a 12V car adapter, this mini appliance is the ultimate travel companion. From camping adventures to family road trips, it ensures that you're always equipped with your favourite refreshments, wherever your summer adventures take you.

Compact yet capacious, stylish yet functional, the Russell Hobbs 4 Litre Portable Mini Cooler & Warmer is not just a summer accessory: it's a lifestyle essential. So why wait? Embrace the summer spirit and make this must-have appliance your constant companion for the season ahead.

Available from all good electrical retailers nationwide.

Giveaway Time!

We have a Russell Hobbs 4 Litre Portable Mini Cooler & Warmer in pink to giveaway. Simply fill in your details below. Best of luck.