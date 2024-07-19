Win the new instax mini LiPlay™

YOUR CHANCE TO WIN AN instax mini LiPlay™ in one of three new colours!

Fujifilm have just announced that the instax mini LiPlay™ instant camera is getting a refresh, and we are giving one lucky SHEmazing fan the chance to win one!

The new colours are Matcha Green, Misty White, and Deep Bronze, with different textures to match each of the colours.

The classic features of this camera include a sound function for recording voice messages and the smartphone printer function for printing smartphone images.

The camera also comes with 13 design frames and 6 filters, while the dedicated app has over 60 design frames. These frames and filters can be used to add fun effects to images.

The instax mini LiPlay™ instant cameras will be available to buy from FUJIFILM stockists nationwide from today, July 19th, at a RRP of €170. For more product information, visit here

#INSTAXMINILiPLAY #DontJustTakeGive #LifeWellCurated #INSTAX and @instaxHQ

