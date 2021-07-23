Win an instax mini 11 along with a mixture of instax mini deco film

We’ve teamed up with FUJIFILM and we’re giving one lucky SHEmazing fan the chance to win an instax mini 11 along with a mixture of film from their instax mini deco film range so you can add to the perfect print !

The instax mini 11 is really simple to use and you get the photo and print every time.

It does everything for you with the automatic exposure function – which means it senses the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed, and optimizes the shutter speed and flash output according to the condition. That means no matter what the setting or the background, whether it’s a bright sunny day outdoors or a dark indoor condition at a restaurant, it produces perfection on the spot.

You’ll get prints that will last a lifetime – whether you’re keeping them or giving them away.

Whether it’s a garden get together, BBQs with besties, beach fun or a picnic in the park – there’s still tonnes of things to do. And what better way to record the memories we’re making than with our instax cameras. And even better, you can share those perfect memories too – so they’re not just sitting on your phone.

If you don’t have an instax camera – there’s a huge range to choose from, and they won’t break the bank either – check them out here.

And that’s not all we are giving you the chance to win some fabulous film too! As part of their film range, along with their standard white frame, instax also have a dazzling range of instax mini deco film range which is super colourful and fun, designs include the cute and colourful Candy Pop , Macaron, Comic, Stained Glass, Shiny Star, Rainbow and lots more.

Prices from as little as €10.50 depending on what film you buy –You can find out more info here, or at FUJIFILM stockists nationwide #support local.

To be in with a chance to win an instax mini 11 along with a mixture of film from their instax mini deco film range, just fill in your details below.