Win all of your college tech worth €2,000!

With online lectures and video calls set to become the ‘new normal’ college routine, Irish brand, Mint+ has revealed their latest back to school and college offers across a range of tech including, ipads, iphones, smart watches, home tech and more. Hoping to ease the financial strain for one lucky student, Mint+ has launched its ‘Back to School Product Bungle Giveaway’, where one lucky student will win all their college tech worth €2,000, including the latest iphone11, ipad mini 4, apple smart watch, Beats headphones and more!

Ensuring students have all the required tech and college essentials, the Mint+ ‘Back to School Product Bungle Giveaway’, includes all the tech you need for online lectures, heading to the gym or on those long journeys home. Worth €2,000, the Mint+ bundle giveaway includes a brand-new Apple iPhone 11, an iPad Mini 4, an OtterBox Cover of your choice, Beats by Dre Solo 3 Headphones, Smarter ikettle, an Apple Watch Series 3 and lastly a Google Wifi Home Router, which will ensure the transition of back to school or college is that little bit easier! To enter is simple, check out @Mintplus.ie on Instagram and Facebook for details, competition is open until the 30th of September.

With a wide range of offers on the latest tech you need for the return to school or college, Mint+ has chosen the top five must haves for this college season available now from www.mintplus.ie

Mint+ Refurbished iPads Mini 4 – Special offer of €319

Small, lightweight and great value, iPads are perfect for back to school or university. Not only are they lightweight and easily transportable, they also offer many of the same features as laptops. Add on a smart keyboard and your new iPad is perfect for taking notes or starting those assignments! The smaller chassis doesn't mean you have to sacrifice battery power – the iPad mini 4 has the same 10-hour battery life as its predecessor, giving you more than enough power for your day.

Google Wi-Fi Router – NOW €169

A new type of connected system that replaces your router. Get seamless Wi-Fi coverage throughout your home and student accommodation, helping eliminate dead zones and buffering – perfect for ensuring you’ll never miss out on any of your lectures!

iFrogz Airtime Pro Bluetooth Earbuds – NOW €60

Enjoy wireless music for up to up to an incredible 20 hours with iFrogz Airtime Pro Bluetooth Earbuds. With amazing sound quality and compatible with all iPhones and Android Smartphones, these Wireless Earbuds are a great alternative to Apple AirPods or Samsung Galaxy Buds, without sacrificing on sound quality, features, or battery life.

Samsung Galaxy E Fit Watch – NOW €40

A great alternative to more high-end smartwatches but at a very affordable price. The Samsung Galaxy Smartwatch has all the functionalities you would expect from a smartwatch including incoming call monitoring, SMS messaging, calendar reminder notifications and much more. This high functionality watch also enables users to monitor their steps, activities, heart rate monitoring and is water resistant, the perfect smartwatch for students on a budget.

Mint+ iPhone 8 64GB – From €279 – €449

Mint+ iPhone 8 is the perfect smartphone for back to college. Mint+ iPhone 8 screen size and battery life offer students the perfect phone for their back to college/school requirements with a 4.7-inch display with brighter than ever before screen thanks to advanced retina display and 14 hours battery life. With its larger screen size and 12 Mega pixel camera, the iPhone 8 isn’t far behind Apple more recent offerings in terms of camera quality or battery life, but at a much lower price point.

Check out the latest back to school and college offers at www.mintplus.ie.