Wimbledon Chic: Fabulous white frocks to wear all summer long

Wimbledon is back on our screens again which means it’s time to play ‘spot the celeb’ as we scour the stands, trying to get a glimpse of Kate Middleton or Bradley Cooper.

Predictably, these celebrity tennis fans are all looking as stylish as ever in the spectator’s stands, however, it’s the athletes who are the true style icons.

There’s nothing more classy than an all-white ensemble and yet few people can pull it off. To try and break this fashion dilemma, we’ve compiled a list featuring our favourite white frocks, to wear all summer long.

Feather Trim Shift Mini Dress

River Island

€87

If you’re on the hunt for a pretty party dress to add a pinch of pizazz to your summer wardrobe, then this is the dress for you. We’re obsessed with the fun feather trim and the shift-dress fit is super comfortable and flattering.

Broderie Sleeve Poplin Mini Dress

Chi Chi London

€66

This simple yet stylish dress from Chi Chi London would look absolutely stunning with a statement shoe or a vibrant bag. Plus, it’s quite versatile as it can be easily worn at the summer BBQ with a pair of sandals or on a date with the right pair of heels and some jazzy earrings.

Empire Seam Full Skirted Midi Dress

Coast

€103.20

You’re on holiday and your skin is looking bronzed and glowy. Now all you need is the perfect frock to compliment your holiday aura as you step out onto the boardwalk, ready to see where the night takes you. That’s where this timeless piece from Coast comes into play.

Broderie Tiered Midi Wrap Dress

Quiz

€46.99

Another cool and airy dress that looks effortlessly chic. The wrap style is perfect for cinching you in around the waist and highlighting your gorgeous curves.

Frill Square Neck Tiered Midi Dress

New Look

€29.99

The back of this affordable New Look dress is just beautiful, so make sure to put your hair in an updo if you opt for this lovely little number. Pair it with some white runners for more of a cool and casual vibe or whack on some hot pink sandals and gold jewellery if you're in the mood for a statement.