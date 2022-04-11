‘Wild’ name choice for stylist Courtney Smith’s baby girl

Congratulations is in order for Dublin stylist Courtney Smith as she has welcomed a baby girl into the world. She shared images of the newborn this morning on Instagram to her 71.1K followers.

The caption read, “01/04/2022 born under the full new Aries moon our little girl bringing a whole different meaning to new beginnings and enlightenment”.

In the photos we can see the newborn’s older brother holding her hand, as well as the bundle of joy lying in her Moses basket, and a cute snap of her little feet.

The fashion stylist who has worked with the likes of Arnotts, Brown Thomas and Primark, also revealed the tots name at the end of the caption. “Introducing Bodhi Wild”, she wrote. We’re obsessed!

Within Buddhism, Bodhi means enlightenment. What a unique name with a beautiful meaning.

Credit: Instagram

Friends of Courtney wasted no time in writing congratulatory messages on the post with television presenter Glenda Gilson writing, “You’re some woman for one. Well done courts. Can’t wait to meet beautiful Bodhi xx”.

Influencer Louise Cooney penned, “Huge congrats Courtney. So happy for you and your gorgeous little family! Welcome bodhi”.

Amy Huberman added, “Gorgeous news. Congratulations Cortney”.

Courtney is already mum to one-year-old Zen, whom she shares with partner Mark Newman. The couple live together in gorgeous Portmarnock with their children and dog, Lexi. The style correspondent kept her pregnancy with Zen private, as she did with Bodhi’s.

We can’t wait to see more beautiful snaps of Bodhi Wild soon!