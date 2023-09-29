Wife of late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss pens moving birthday tribute

Allison Holker, the wife of the late Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, has shared an emotional tribute to mark her husband’s birthday.

‘tWitch’, best known for his work as a DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, tragically died by suicide at the age of 40 on December 13, 2022.

Allison is now marking Stephen’s first birthday since his death with their three children Weslie, 15, Maddox, seven, and Zaia, three, by her side.

Sharing a moving tribute for her husband to her 3.8M Instagram followers, Allison posted photos of the family by Stephen’s grave.

The 35-year-old wrote, “We honor our beautiful, sweet, kind and loving Stephen tWitch Laurel Boss. Forever on our hearts and minds carrying us, guiding us and lifting us”.

“We feel your presence every day and will forever be grateful for the beautiful times we shared together. We feel your arms wrapping around us and holding us up on this day”.

“Happy birthday my love @sir_twitch_alot a day we will always celebrate the gift you were and still are to this world. We love you!”, she added.

Many of Boss’ social media followers headed to the comments to share supportive messages for her and her family.

One person commented, “You’re an incredible woman and Mom, such a beautiful family you two created. What a beautiful location, your Stephen is resting. Lots of Love to you and your kids”.

“Happy Heavenly Birthday @sir_twitch_alot. Sending so much love & hugs to you all and know he is with you in your hearts and watching over you”, penned another Instagram user.

A third added, “Happy birthday to an incredible soul! Sending you and your guys beautiful family love!”.

When announcing Stephen’s passing last year, Allison released a statement describing him as 'the backbone of their family'.

She said, “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us. Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him”.

“He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt”.

“I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children. Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you”.