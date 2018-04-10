Community comes together after girl, 6, is diagnosed with a brain tumour

6-year-old Lucy from Co. Wicklow was sadly diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour earlier this month.

To show support for both Lucy and her family, Grainne Flavin set up Lucy Lou's Dreams, a GoFundMe page with a target of €10,000.

Money donated will go towards helping the young girl complete her bucket list.

So far an incredible €23,000 has been raised – far surpassing the original target.

Nicola Hatton McGill shared the GoFundMe link on the Greystones Open Forum, writing:

"It is with a heavy heart that I post this message asking for support for this beautiful little girl. Lucy is a 6 year old child from Greystones who has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. Her parents, family and friends are devastated by this diagnosis and need support. Lucy has a bucket list and we are asking the community to help her get through as much as possible of it. Please donate to her Gofundme campaign, any amount is greatly appreciated. Let's pull together and show Lucy and her family we are behind them."

Grateful for the donations and words of comfort, Lucy's parents, Catherine and Marc, said they are overwhelmed by the generosity of people.

"We want to thank each and every one of you for your generous donations. The support is overwhelming and is helping us through this nightmare.

"Even more so, we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts for thinking and praying for Lucy….all we really want is positive vibes, thoughts and prayers for our beautiful fun loving full of life princess Lucy."

If you are in a position to donate, you can do so here.