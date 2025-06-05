Wicked fans react as first trailer is revealed for Wicked: For Good

A trailer has been released for the second Wicked film!

In April 2022, director Jon M Chu announced that his Wicked movie adaptation, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, would be split into two films.

The musical, based on the record-breaking Broadway and West End show, tells the “untold story of the Witches of Oz”, as green-skinned witch Elphaba forms an unlikely friendship with popular Glinda at Shiz University.

Credit: Giles Keyte / Universal Pictures

The first Wicked film broke box office records when it premiered last November, and it has since become the top-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. As of May of this year, it has grossed around $755.4 million worldwide.

Now, ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good this November, fans have finally been treated to its long-awaited trailer!

The team behind Universal recently took to social media to unveil the first trailer for the second Wicked movie, which can be viewed below:

Wicked: For Good will follow the events of act two of the stage musical, and will be set several years after the first film. In the trailer, fans have also been given snippets of two songs from the musical’s second act – ‘No Good Deed’ and ‘For Good’.

The official logline for Wicked: For Good states: "In a world changed forever, the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda is tested as they navigate their new identities and the consequences of their actions. As Dorothy's journey to Oz unfolds, Elphaba grapples with being the Wicked Witch while Glinda embraces her role as Glinda the Good."

Following the trailer’s release, many Wicked fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions so far.

“Stop I’m actually gonna cry. Why do I feel like part 2 will be even better than part 1?” one viewer commented.

“When they drop the soundtrack I’m going to be insufferable,” another teased.

“Crying screaming flying I can’t,” a third fan added.

Alongside Erivo and Grande, Jonathan Bailey will reprise his role as Fiyero, with Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard of Oz, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked: For Good arrives in cinemas on November 21.