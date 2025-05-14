Wicked fans react as first look is unveiled for Wicked: For Good

We finally have a first look at the second Wicked film!

Back in April 2022, director Jon M Chu announced that the Wicked screen adaptation, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, would be split into two movies.

The films, based on the record-breaking Broadway and West End musical, tell the “untold story of the Witches of Oz”, as green-skinned witch Elphaba forms an unlikely friendship with popular Glinda at Shiz University.

The first Wicked film broke box office records when it debuted last November, and has since become the top-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. As of this week, it has grossed $755.4 million worldwide.

Now, ahead of the release of the second Wicked movie in November of this year, fans have finally been given a first glimpse at what to expect.

Earlier today, the team behind Universal took to social media to share the official poster for part two, which is titled Wicked: For Good.

The poster showcases Elphaba (Erivo) and Glinda (Grande) staring across at one another, separated by two mountains as they form their new identities.

In the caption of their poster, the team behind Wicked teased: “You will be changed. Wicked: For Good only in theaters November 21.”

Following the long-awaited reveal, many Wicked fans have since been expressing their excitement on Instagram, with one commenting: “I will be sobbing”.

“We need the trailer asap I can’t wait,” another replied.

The official logline for the second Wicked film states: "In a world changed forever, the friendship between Elphaba and Glinda is tested as they navigate their new identities and the consequences of their actions. As Dorothy's journey to Oz unfolds, Elphaba grapples with being the Wicked Witch while Glinda embraces her role as Glinda the Good."

Alongside Erivo and Grande, Jeff Goldblum will reprise his role as the Wizard of Oz, with Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

Wicked: For Good premieres on November 21.