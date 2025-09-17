Wicked fans exclaim as new song titles are released for second film

A new update on Wicked: For Good has been revealed!

In April 2022, director Jon M Chu announced that his Wicked movie adaptation, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, would be split into two films.

The musical, based on the record-breaking Broadway and West End show, tells the “untold story of the Witches of Oz”, as green-skinned witch Elphaba forms an unlikely friendship with popular Glinda at Shiz University.

The first Wicked film broke box office records when it premiered last November, and it has since become the top-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history.

Ahead of the release of Wicked: For Good this November, there have been consistent reports that two brand-new songs have been created for the film – a solo track for Erivo’s Elphaba, and another for Grande’s Glinda.

Now, with just over two months to go until Wicked: For Good arrives in cinemas, fans have finally been treated to the titles of the new songs!

Earlier today, the producers behind Wicked took to social media to announce that the soundtrack for the upcoming film is now available to pre-order.

In a promotional video, the Wicked team went on to confirm that Elphaba’s new song is titled ‘No Place Like Home’, and Glinda’s additional song has been named ‘The Girl In The Bubble’. Both songs have been written by Wicked's original composer, Stephen Schwartz.

The remainder of the soundtrack will follow the course of Act Two of the stage musical, featuring tracks ‘Thank Goodness’, ‘Wonderful’, ‘I’m Not That Girl (Reprise)’, ‘As Long As You’re Mine’, ‘No Good Deed’, ‘March of the Witch Hunters’, and ‘For Good’.

‘Every Day More Wicked’ and ‘The Wicked Witch of the East’ have also been given places on the movie soundtrack, to amend their absences on the original Broadway album.

Many Wicked fans have since been taking to Instagram to express their reactions, with some also sharing their concerns that the stage musical’s final track, ‘Finale’, appears to have been cut.

“No Place Like Home coming for best original song,” one viewer predicted, referring to the 2026 Oscar nominations.

“I won’t survive No Place Like Home and The Girl In The Bubble," another gushed.

“Where's the Finale??! I'm scared I can't mentally cope with it ending with For Good,” a third fan exclaimed.

Wicked: For Good arrives in cinemas on November 21.