Why Max Benjamin’s Cloves & Cinnamon is the ideal autumn candle

Autumn is finally underway, and for many people, this season encourages us to make our homes feel as cosy as possible for the darker evenings ahead.

One of our favourite ways to make our homes more comforting is to treat ourselves to a wonderful new candle. With this in mind, Max Benjamin, renowned for their luxurious fragrance collections, are welcoming back a seasonal addition to their beloved collection!

This autumn, the brand is celebrating the return of their Cloves & Cinnamon fragrance. Its distinctive notes of native Clove are paired with the classic warm scent of Cinnamon, creating the perfect scent for the autumnal weather.

Each candle is hand-poured in Max Benjamin’s studio in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow, using the finest natural soy wax and pure cotton wicks. This process means that you will be able to have a clean, soot-free burn experience – along with an incredible scent.

The Cloves & Cinnamon scent joins the brand’s signature Collection, which also includes the likes of French Linen Water, Lemongrass & Ginger, and White Pomegranate.

The Cloves & Cinnamon candle (single-wick candle RRP €30, three-wick candle RRP €40) will be available to purchase from October. You can find the entire Max Benjamin range at select retailers nationwide and online here.