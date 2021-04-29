Wholegrain recipes: Vegan almond banana muffins

Sick of over processed, bland snacks on your lunch break? It seems like when we hit our afternoon tea break, and we're feeling peckish, we just stare aimlessly into the cupboard looking for a snack. Our biscuit selection sometimes just doesn't cut it when we're feeling something a little healthier and anything else just seems a little too heavy before dinner.

Luckily, we stumbled across these healthy nourishing banana muffins, that not only taste amazing, but are also good for you! Get part of your daily recommended wholegrain intake by baking these fab wholegrain banana cinnamon muffins that can be eaten for breakfast, lunch, or just as a snack!

2 ripe-overripe bananas

4tbsp maple syrup

1tsp almond extract

250g almond flour

1tsp baking powder

1/2tsp salt

100g whole wheat flour

2tbsp ground flax seeds, ground

100ml almond milk (unsweetened)

1tsp cinnamon

Turn on your oven to 200C and allow it to heat.

Using a fork, mash your bananas in a bowl until they are relatively smooth.

Next add all your wet ingredients – that’s your almond milk, your almond essence and your maple syrup – into the bowl. Stir to combine.

In a separate bowl, pour in your almond flour, whole wheat flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder and ground flax seed. Stir to combine.

Pour in your banana mixture and mix them together to create your batter. It should have a thick, doughy consistency.

Place muffin cases in a muffin tray and fill them with the thick mixture.

Bake at 200C for 20-25 minutes. Stick a knife in them and if it comes away clean, they are cooked and if not, leave them for another 5-10 minutes. If the tops begin to burn before the centre is cooked through, cover them with tinfoil and bake until cooked through.

Serve and enjoy!