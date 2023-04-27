White Lotus’ Lukas Gage reveals he tied the knot to Chris Appleton

Congratulations are in order for Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton as the pair have announced they officially tied the knot.

The White Lotus star and celebrity hair stylist confirmed they are married by posting a collection of photos from their intimate ceremony.

In the snaps, posted to both of their Instagram accounts, the couple are wearing matching black fur coats and leather trousers as they say ‘I do’.

Other images show none other than Kim Kardashain acting as Lukas and Chris’ officiant, while a video proves the newlyweds enjoyed a private performance from Shania Twain.

Gage captioned his post, “ring finger where the rock is”, while his now-husband penned, “We did it. Big thank you to @kimkardashian & @shaniatwain”, in his caption.

Hoards of congratulatory messages from famous faces and fans alike flooded the comments of each post.

That Don’t Impress Me Much singer Shania Twain wrote, “Congratulations to you both!! So fun getting to surprise you”.

“This is literally exactly how I imagined your wedding, congratulations!”, penned Devil’s Workshop star Timothy Granaderos.

Fitness influencer Senada Greca added, “Congratulations to you both! So excited for you lovies. Wishing you the best life together”.

The couple first went ‘Instagram official’ back in February when they shared snaps of each other enjoying a trip in Mexico.

When speaking on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, Chris opened up about his relationship which he had been keeping private.

The 39-year-old explained, “I’m very happy, very much in love. And I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special”.

“Love is a really special thing, and I think meeting someone that you really connect with is really, really special”.

Appleton, who styles the hair of celebrities such as Jennifer Lopez and Dua Lipa, is dad to two children- a son named Billy and daughter named Kitty-Blue- whom he shares with his ex-partner Katie Katon.