Whiskey sour recipes you’ll adore

Calling all whiskey lovers! Tuesday 25th August marked Whiskey Sour Day, so it’s time to dust off that cocktail shaker and break out a bottle of your favourite whiskey.

The first recorded recipe for this classic cocktail was written in 1862, but it’s believed to have existed for over a century beforehand. History books tell us that sailors, in the times of long sea voyages, would have created a simple cocktail for fellow shipmates with rations of citrus fruits and liquor on board. Eventually (and thankfully), this recipe followed the sailors to shore and the whiskey sour cocktail was born.

If you’re after a classic whiskey sour cocktail, look no further than Bushmills Original Irish Whiskey. With over 400 years of supreme craftmanship in every sip, this malt-rich, triple-distilled whiskey makes for a smooth, well rounded base for the perfect whiskey sour.

Or, if you’re feeling bold and brave, why not put a spin on the traditional recipe and try The Sexton Single Malt Dead of Night cocktail? Aged exclusively in Oloroso sherry butts for four years, this modern malt is perfect for experimenting this Whiskey Sour Day and will leave you wanting more.

Two tempting tipples to savour on the last of our Irish summer evenings…

The Bushmills Classic Sour

Ingredients

50ml Bushmills Original

25ml Fresh Lemon Juice

15ml Sugar Syrup

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

1 Dash Orange Bitters

1 Whole Egg White

Cubed or block ice

Method

Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker and shake without ice.

Add ice and shake again.

Strain over cubed or block ice in a rocks glass.

Garnish with lemon peel and enjoy!

The Sexton Dead of Night

Ingredients

35ml The Sexton Single Malt

25ml Fresh Lemon Juice

20ml Sugar Syrup

1 Egg White

12.5ml Red Wine

Cubed or block ice

Method

Add the whiskey, lemon juice, sugar syrup and egg white into cocktail shaker and shake without ice.

Add ice and shake again.

Strain over cubed or block ice in a rocks glass.

Top with red wine and serve.