What’s on: The Harcourt Bar & Garden hosts Girls Aloud BBQ Brunch

The Harcourt Hotel Bar & Garden is thrilled to host a Girls Aloud BBQ brunch on Saturday, 11th of May to celebrate the band’s upcoming concert in Dublin’s 3Arena. This fun event is guaranteed to make you JUMP from 2pm until 4:30pm and promises an unforgettable afternoon filled with the best of Girls Aloud’s tunes, mouthwatering brunch dishes, and refreshing drinks.

Attendees will be treated to a delicious BBQ brunch with dishes including Irish Hereford Patty Burger, FX Buckley Pork & Leek Sausages and Spicy Chargrilled Corn on the Cob, as well as refreshing cocktails such as Raspberry Clover, Strawberry Margarita and Pornstar Martini to sip while you dance the afternoon away. General tickets will include food and a cold cocktail or if you’re coming with a group of friends then why not opt for the premium package and enjoy food and three cocktails for great value.

DJ Succulent will be providing the best Sound of the Underground so grab your friends and Jump at this opportunity to party like Girls Aloud!

Tickets for the Girls Aloud BBQ Brunch at The Harcourt Bar & Garden are €35 for general tickets and €45 for premium tickets, all available to purchase on www.eventbrite.ie.

The Harcourt Bar & Garden is conveniently located in Dublin's Harcourt Street at the heart of the bustling city centre. For more information or to make a booking, visit www.harcourtbar.ie.