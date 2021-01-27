What a bargain! Lidl’s perfume smells exactly like Dolce & Gabbana

If you’re a fragrance fanatic, then you’ll be pleased to know that Lidl have stocked a fabulous range of perfumes, which are said to smell exactly like a famous Dolce & Gabbana scent.

If you’re looking to treat yourself or someone you love this Valentine’s day, then put away the credit cards and look no further than your local Lidle store!

If this year has taught us anything it’s that small gestures go a long way and that’s why Lidl’s new range of 7 perfumes, Essence by Suddenly and 3 aftershaves, Essence by Gibellini make for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift that won’t break the bank.

Although they cost considerably less than market leading brands, these luxurious fragrances will look equally as chic as they are unwrapped, with their stylish packaging and elegantly designed bottles. Not to mention their alluring yet familiar scents, from sparkling fruity-floral perfume notes to woody-fresh aftershave aromas, with something to suit all preferences.

Plus, their new Essence Cotton Blue perfume priced at €5.99 each, has been likened to luxurious fragrance brand, Dolce & Gabbana’s Light Blue scent, which retails for around €60 — making it such a great bargain!

Launching in Lidl stores nationwide from Thursday, February 4, these fragrances are an absolute delight.