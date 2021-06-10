What a bargain! Aldi are selling a faux-stone firepit for your garden

With the weather set for sunny skies this weekend it’s the perfect time to organise a backyard picnic or a small garden party. To help us out, Aldi have launched a mega picnic range full of outdoor essentials to keep us hydrated, fed and comfortable all summer long!

For starters, Aldi’s popular Faux Stone Fire Pit is back on sale this year for €59.99, so you can enjoy the warmth of a real wood fire from the comfort of your garden. It’s light, durable and simple to assemble, it has a black, high temperature fire bowl and chrome plated cooking grill and comes in a robust, geometric shape with a stone effect.

Another item we’re particularly excited about is the cocktail making set (€10.99), which includes 750ml Cocktail Shaker, Double-Ended Jigger, Spoon and Strainer — available in matte black or stainless steel.

Or, if you’re going to be venturing out this weekend and don’t fancy queueing up for a beverage then you might want to check out Aldi’s new Wine Cooler Bag (€19.99), which features a large main compartment and insulated compartment with approx. 1.1 litre leak proof refillable bladder and pouring spout.

Their Pull Along Picnic Cooler (€16.99) would be absolutely perfect for park picnics. Choose from either striped, leaf print or a block colour. While you’re at it you might as well check out their swish new range of picnic blankets (€8.99) which feature a water-resistant backing and a convenient carry handle.

If you’re looking to upgrade your picnic experience then you need to pick up one of these compact picnic tables (€7.99). They’re portable, foldable wine and snack tables with 5 carved slots for suspending a wine bottle and wine glasses. Made with bamboo and featuring foldable legs for easy storage and transport.

However, if you see many garden shindigs in your future then you might want to invest in this magnificent Rolling Party Cooler (€99.99). It’s a double-sided large chest cooler with vintage retro styling and a built-in bottle opener and cap catcher. It has four oscillating wheels with locks, a durable powder coated steel construction, a base tray for storage, a flip top lid and drain for easy clean-up.

Aldi’s latest range of outdoor Specialbuys are exactly what you need and go on sale in 145 stores nationwide from Sunday, June 20!