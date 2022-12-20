Wexford guard taken to hospital after stolen vehicle accident

A Garda is recovering in hospital in Wexford after he was hit by a stolen vehicle following a car chase. The incident occurred in the early hours of this morning, Tuesday, December 20.

Gardaí from Gorey Garda Station were called to Cois Doire at around 12:30am, after it was reported that a car had been stolen from the estate.

Gardaí then went on to pursue the car and managed to stall the two male passengers in the nearby Willow Park.

However, during the car’s interception, a member of the Gardaí was hit by the car and was subsequently injured.

Following the incident, the garda in question was taken to Wexford General Hospital. He is currently being treated for injuries that are not life-threatening.

The two males – both in their early twenties – who were found in the car have been arrested, and are currently being detained at Gorey Garda Station.

Anyone who has any helpful information surrounding the incident should contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 943 0690, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.