We’ve got goosebumps! Netflix release new trailer for The Crown

Netflix have released a brand new trailer for The Crown season four, and we're in awe! The lavish historical drama series is due to return to the streaming service in just a few short weeks, on November 14.

As the release date for the fourth season of The Crown get's even closer, the fans have become more excited than ever. In this new trailer we get a real glimpse of Diana as her and Prince Charles' relationship grows and evolves in the lead up to their wedding day.

As we know, the new series will bring us into the late 1970's, as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30.

We're also introduced to Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson) for the very first time, as she leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth.

While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided. This is clearly evident in the new trailer, which is heavy in tension and deep-seated resentment.

Watch the trailer here: