We have discovered the perfect place for a no-fuss catch up

Catching up with friends and family has never meant more but sometimes we want to keep it light and that’s why Kinara Kitchen, Ranelagh has created a brand new offering of a Tandoori Khas (meaning special) Sharing Plate and Cocktails to help you celebrate your reunions with loved ones.

Available from 4-6.30pm Wednesday to Saturday and from 1-6.30pm on Sundays, Tandoori Khas and Cocktails is the perfect excuse to schedule that long overdue mate date in safe and comfortable surrounds.

The Tandoori Khas Sharing Plate contains a delicious selection of chicken, lamb, jumbo prawns and Kinara Kitchen’s famous aloo tikki all cooked in sizzling tandoori style.

Kinara Kitchen’s award-winning cocktail menu has dozens of tasty cocktails for you to choose from. For those with a penchant for bubbles, there’s the Old Cuban a Bacardi based drink with mint and lime juice, topped with bubbles or French 75 London dry gin mixed with lemon juice finished with bubbles.

Their classic cocktails offer a number of short, straight up and long drinks. Enjoy a Bourbon Old Fashion or perhaps a Margarita. For something that’s fresh on a palate, opt for an Elderflower Daiquri or Maharani and if you’re a little undecided, you can’t go wrong with a Mojito or a Moscow Mule.

For those with a sweet tooth, there are also some dessert cocktails. Choose from the popular Espresso Martini or some of the lesser-known Toblerone, Grasshopper and Cheesecake options.

Kinara Kitchen is offering a sharing platter of Tandoori Khas and 2 cocktails for €36.

Booking is advised and can be done by phoning 01 406 0066 or by emailing info@kinarakitchen.ie.

For more information on Kinara Kitchen’s menus and offerings, follow them on social media @kinara_group and keep up to date with the latest news via KinaraKitchen.ie