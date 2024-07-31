Westmeath locals express shock as two men die in helicopter crash

A local community in Co. Westmeath has been expressing their shock, following the deaths of two men in a helicopter crash.

Yesterday afternoon (July 30), Gardaí confirmed that they were attending the scene of a helicopter crash outside the village of Killucan. At approximately 3:30pm, locals witnessed the vehicle crashing into a farm building.

Several hours later, Gardaí shared the devastating news that the helicopter’s two passengers – two men in their 40s – did not survive the crash. Both bodies were subsequently removed from the crash site to Regional Hospital Mullingar, where postmortem examinations will take place.

Gardaí have since confirmed that one of the men was an Irish native, while the other was originally from Eastern Europe.

Family liaison officers are supporting the family of the Irish man, and are also attempting to contact the next of kin of the second passenger. In a statement, Gardaí noted that they may need help from Interpol to locate his relatives.

The local community of Killucan has since been expressing their shock and heartbreak at the tragedy occurring close to their village.

Speaking to the Sunday World, Sean Power recalled that he was working on a roof just over half a mile from where the crash took place.

“I was working away and the next thing, I just heard the engine cut out. I heard the airplane, I didn’t see it and the next thing I heard was a big bang. The engine just cut out and the bang was very quick after it so I don’t know if it was that high,” he explained.

Tom Keyes, who is a shopkeeper in the area, described the helicopter fatalities as a “terrible thing”.

“It is a dark day for the village and all of a sudden it is on every paper and every news bulletin. What more do you say? It's unprecedented for the area,” he added.

The Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) will now take the lead in investigating the crash, with Gardaí investigators assisting them where necessary.