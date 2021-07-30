Westlife’s Mark Feehily is selling his Sligo lake house for €1.15M

If you’re on the market for a luxury holiday home in the west of Ireland then you’re in luck as Westlife star Mark Feehily seems to be selling his stunning lake-side mansion in Sligo for a hefty sum, as it’s been put on the market for €1.15M.

While this might be slightly outside of our budget, it certainly doesn't hurt to check out this absolutely fabulous property.

The lake house is perfectly situated on the shores of Lough Gill offering picturesque views overlooking the water and the mountains in the distance.

This lavish Sligo home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, a spectacular open plan living space, a wine room in the basement, a secret pantry behind the main kitchen, a large double height custom built bookshelf connecting ground floor to basement level and a newly laid out recreational area with panoramic lake and countryside views including a firepit, kids play area with swings and dining area perfect for entertaining.

Given Mark’s musical background, it should come as no surprise that there’s a separate music studio on the property, situated in the little cottage which is separated from the main house and includes a fully functional kitchen and a complete bar set up.

As the property listing describes, “Old fashioned charm is taken care of by a fully renovated cottage, that includes a snug-style bar, plus spots to work – and play; while the main house is a stunning example of classic mid-century modern design with a wonderful contemporary upgrade throughout.”

Possibly our favourite aspect about the house though, would have to be the copper free-standing tub featured in the ensuite attached to the main bedroom, which faces onto a wall of windows and overlooks the beautiful lake.

Given the fact that Mark’s former Dublin home was recently sold within a week of it going on the market, you might want to move quickly if his Sligo abode has caught your eye! To check out the full listing, go to sherryfitz.ie