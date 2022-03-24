Westlife’s Kian Egan and wife Jodi suffer their second miscarriage

Westlife star Kian Egan and his wife Jodi Albert have suffered another tragic baby loss.

Taking to social media this afternoon, the 38-year-old actress pushed through her fear and shared the heartbreaking news with her 127K Instagram followers.

“I posted a similar pic to this on Valentine’s Day.. one person commented and said she looks pregnant.. on any other occasion I might have been offended,” Jodie wrote in her caption, alongside a gorgeous holiday snap featuring herself and her husband Kian.

Continuing, she explained, “on this occasion I thought.. ooh she guessed it right, I am and I cannot wait to get to 12 weeks to share our happy news!!! But sadly we lost our little one at 9weeks pregnant.”

Jodi confirmed that this is her second miscarriage, with the first one taking place three and a half years ago. However, she noted that this one affected her quite differently, “because we allowed ourselves to get excited and dream about what the future would look like with a new beautiful little blessing to add to our family.”

“I have written out this post and deleted it so many times as my biggest fear has been having to tell people but I know that by talking or posting about it,it can be so helpful for anyone going through this painful loss.. to know that your not alone and although that little baby was never born it still has a huge place in your heart.”

“The silence after the D&C procedure is deafening because you are left with so many thoughts and questions that can sometimes never be answered,” she candidly wrote.

“I have found comfort in reading and listening to women who have been through the same thing and I suppose this is why I’m pushing through my fear and speaking out. I think it’s part of a positive healing process or maybe it’s just for me to remember that it was real and that little baby did exist and was loved so much.”

Honouring her Westlife hubby Kian, Jodi added, “To my husband who has just been my rock .. you are the most amazing man.. I love you and our boys so much and am so grateful for what I already have.”

Jodie and Kian tied the knot during a lovely sunny ceremony in Barbados in 2009. Together they share three sons, 10-year-old Koa, six-year-old Zekey and four-year-old Cobi.