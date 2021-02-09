Westlife plan ‘spectacular’ documentary and mega world tour

The good news just keeps on coming (finally)! Not only did Westlife announce their upcoming world tour, but it has also been reported that they’re going to be releasing a “spectacular” documentary special all about their comeback.

Famed Irish boyband, Westlife took to Instagram on Monday night to share the good news with their fans, explaining that the group have left their old record label, EMI Records, with exciting new ventures on the way.

“The next 18 months is shaping up to be our biggest year, including a groundbreaking global partnership which we will be announcing imminently,” their statement read.

“We can also reveal we have started work on our brand new album due for release later this year.”

“Lastly, and the most exciting part of all, is that we get to see all of you again and it’s been a long time coming, as we embark on our biggest ever world tour,” they announced.

“This will take us across 5 continents including a sold out Wembley Stadium and for the first time ever, we will be bringing our live shows to America.”

We for one, could not be more excited about this!

That’s not all though, oh no. A spokesperson for Westlife revealed to The Sun, that “the band are considering opportunities for a spectacular end-of-year TV show and a documentary special.”

While the group have yet to announce tour dates just yet, we’re hoping that once the pandemic calms down, this mega tour won’t be too far away.