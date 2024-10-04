Westlife fans react as Nicky Byrne unveils Brian McFadden as podcast guest

Westlife fans are being treated to a reunion that they never saw coming!

Back in 2004, fans of the Irish boyband were devastated when Brian McFadden announced that he was leaving Westlife for good.

Brian’s departure caused his relationship with his former bandmates – Nicky Byrne, Shane Filan, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan – to become fractured.

Now, 20 years after his shocking exit, Brian has reunited with one of his former bandmates for their first recorded conversation in two decades.

Earlier today, Nicky Byrne confirmed that Brian will be the first guest to appear on his brand-new podcast, Nicky Byrne HQ. Alongside the jaw-dropping announcement, the 45-year-old also posted a first-look teaser for the episode.

The trailer sees Nicky asking Brian: “Do you remember what I said to you when I first texted you to come on this show?” to which Brian laughs: “The first question was, ‘Why the f*** did you leave Westlife?’”

In another snippet of the trailer, Nicky also quizzes: “When did you and I lose that bond, do you think?”

The teaser also showcases the pair getting fiery with one another, as Nicky snaps: “So here’s the thing, Brian, and I mean this lovingly, you can’t bulls**t me,” before he asks again: “Why did you leave Westlife?”

In the trailer’s caption, Nicky then went on to express his thoughts on Brian being his first podcast guest.

“I can’t believe I’m actually writing this… but here we are! My brand new podcast, Nicky Byrne HQ, drops next Thursday, and you’ll never guess who my first guest is!” he hinted.

“Check out this clip and get ready for a conversation I never thought would happen again. Let’s go!” Nicky added.

Following the unexpected announcement, many Westlife fans have since been taking to social media to express their reactions.

“Now this will be a good listen,” one fan praised on Instagram.

“Excuse me while I sit here, rewatching this to actually comprehend this,” another commented.

“I can’t frigging wait for this! Going to be so juicy,” a third fan exclaimed.

The first episode of Nicky Byrne HQ will arrive on streaming platforms on October 10.