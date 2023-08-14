Westlife announce United States tour dates with a special reason

Westlife are going to the United States!

Despite touring on and off for the best part of 25 years, the Irish boyband have never performed in North America – until now.

Earlier today, the Flying Without Wings hitmakers announced that they will be going Stateside next March, in honour of St. Patrick’s Day.

Mark Feehily, Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne and Kian Egan took to social media to share the exciting news.

“FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER, we're performing live in North America! We're bringing Westlife: The Hits Tour – A St. Patrick’s Day Special to Toronto, Boston, New York, and Chicago in March 2024,” the boys confirmed, with tickets going on sale next Friday at 10am in the States.

The singers then went on to share an extra piece of news, revealing that the tour won’t be the only new experience for them.

“We're also over the moon to announce that we’ll be making our American TV debut on Monday, August 21 on @goodmorningamerica,” they exclaimed.

“North America, we can't wait to see you! It’s gonna be EPIC,” the boys concluded.

Many of Westlife’s American fans have since taken to the band’s comments section to express their delight at the announcement.

“The fact that I have waited over two decades for this moment and it’s now here. Take ALL MY MONEY,” one fan joked.

“Finally Westlife are conquering America!!” another replied.

The bandmates have also taken to their own respective Instagram accounts to further share how they are feeling ahead of the upcoming tour.

“I’m so excited to sing to our American & Canadian fans on their home soil. What an epic Paddy’s week it’s gonna be!” Shane penned.

“After 23 years of touring we are still hitting firsts! Really excited for this one!” Kian added.

Westlife are continuing to take their ‘Wild Dreams Tour’ across the world, with the band currently preparing to perform to crowds in South Africa, Taiwan, and China in November of this year.